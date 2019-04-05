WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says “significant work remains” in trade talks with China, and officials from both nations will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues.

The White House issued the statement Friday after three days of talks in Washington.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin met with the Chinese delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

China and the U.S. are working to end a standoff that has shaken financial markets and darkened the outlook for the world economy.

Sanders says topics the two parties discussed included the protection of intellectual property, non-tariff barriers to trade, agriculture and enforcement.

Sanders describes the negotiations as “productive” and says the two sides made progress on “numerous key issues.”