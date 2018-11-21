BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has accused Beijing of stepping up hacking attacks aimed at stealing American technology ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a report that Chinese hacking efforts aimed at stealing American trade secrets have “increased in frequency and sophistication” this year.

The report reflects U.S. skepticism before the meeting, to be held during a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in Buenos Aires.

The two sides have raised import duties on billions of dollars of each other’s goods in a fight over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.