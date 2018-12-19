WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned 15 Russians over hacking, interference in U.S. elections and a nerve agent attack in England.
In a separate action Wednesday, the agency also announced plans to lift sanctions on the aluminum manufacturing giant Rusal. It comes after the department approved a plan that severed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s control of the company.
The sanctions announced Wednesday include actions against nine Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party and releasing tens of thousands of private communications.
The Treasury Department says Russia’s “continued disregard for international norms” necessitated the sanctions.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it
- Opening Seattle's largest hotel required heavy preparation, including a 5-ton boulder
- Whole Foods won't have to reopen Bellevue store, court says
- Boeing explores potential expansion at Paine Field. Could it be for the 797?
- Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas
Sanctions were also levied against Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. They’ve been charged by British officials with the botched assassination attempt on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.