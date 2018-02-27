WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Chinese aluminum foil suppliers have been selling their products at unfairly low prices, so duties will be imposed on the imports.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday that a number of Chinese companies have been selling aluminum foil in the United States at less the fair value.

The ruling was praised by the Aluminum Association trade group that pressed the case. The trade group has said that the cheap imports were threatening thousands of jobs.

The Commerce Department says China is providing unfair subsidies to aluminum foil producers.

In the past, China has denied giving its aluminum producers an unfair advantage.

The Commerce Department says U.S. imports of Chinese aluminum foil were valued at $389 million in 2016.