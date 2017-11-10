HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by nine this week to 907.
That’s up from the 568 rigs that were active a year ago.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 738 rigs sought oil and 169 explored for natural gas this week.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Oklahoma gained six rigs, New Mexico increased by four and Alaska and Utah each gained one.
Texas lost two rigs and West Virginia decreased by one.
Arkansas, California, Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.