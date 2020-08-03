Following is a list of retailers that have sought bankruptcy protect in 2020.

Le Tote Inc. (Lord & Taylor), Aug. 3

Tailored Brands Inc. (Men’s Wearhouse; Jos. A. Bank), Aug. 2

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Ann Taylor; Lane Bryant) — July 23

Occasion Brands LLC — July 22

The Paper Store Inc. — July 14

RTW Retailwinds Inc. ( New York & Co.) — July 13

Muji U.S.A. Ltd. — July 10

Brooks Brothers Group Inc. — July 8

Sur La Table Inc. July 8

Lucky Brand LLC — July 3

Old Time Pottery Inc. — June 28

BHS Foodservice Solutions — June 26

GNC Holdings Inc. — June 23

Fairn & Swanson Inc. — June 2

Liftopia Inc. — June 2

Libbey Glass Inc. — June 1

Tuesday Morning Corp. — May 27

Centric Brands Inc. — May 18

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. — May 15

Stage Stores Inc. — May 10

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC — May 7

John Varvatos Enterprises Inc. — May 6

CD II Fashions LLC — May 4

Chinos Holdings Inc. — May 4

J.Hilburn Inc. — April 30

Rubie’s Costume Co. Inc. — April 30

RTS USA Corp. — April 29

N B L Textiles Inc. — April 24

Castella Imports Inc. — April 13

True Religion Apparel Inc. — April 13

Donghia Inc. — March 30

CHIEF Corp. — March 20

Paddle8 Inc. — March 16

Generation Zero Group Inc. — March 13

Modell’s Sporting Goods Inc. — March 11

Bluestem Brands Inc. — March 9

Art Van Furniture Inc. — March 8

Pier 1 Imports Inc. — Feb. 17

The Worth Collection Ltd. — Feb. 14

Must Cure Obesity Co. — Jan. 31

SFP Franchise Corp. — Jan. 23

Armadio Inc. — Jan. 15