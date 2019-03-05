NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire’s makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration said Claire’s refused to comply with its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn’t have the power to force one. A representative for Claire’s did not immediately have a comment.

The FDA conducted the tests after learning of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire’s and Justice in 2017. A Justice representative noted that it quickly recalled products in 2017. Claire’s removed products from stores but didn’t issue a recall. The FDA said its tests confirmed asbestos in three Claire’s products and one Justice product.

The FDA said the three products people shouldn’t use are Claire’s Eye Shadows, batch/lot No: 08/17; Claire’s Compact Powder, batch/lot No.: 07/15; and Claire’s Contour Palette, batch/lot No.: 04/17.

The agency said it was not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup. Asbestos fibers can get stuck in the lungs and it can cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long term exposure to it.

Cosmetics do not have to be reviewed or approved by the FDA. On Tuesday, the agency said it plans to collect information on how companies ensure the talc they use is free from asbestos.

The FDA also asked companies to register their products and ingredient lists on its website, but noted that doing so is not required.