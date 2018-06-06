BusinessNation & World US productivity up at weak 0.4 percent rate in January-March quarter while labor costs rose Originally published June 6, 2018 at 5:31 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US productivity up at weak 0.4 percent rate in January-March quarter while labor costs rose. The Associated Press Next StoryUS trade deficit falls for second straight month in April Previous StoryUS trade deficit falls for second straight month in April to $46.2 billion