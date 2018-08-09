BusinessNation & World US producer prices unchanged in July as food, gas prices slip, restraining inflation pressures Originally published August 9, 2018 at 5:31 am Updated August 9, 2018 at 5:33 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US producer prices unchanged in July as food, gas prices slip, restraining inflation pressures. The Associated Press Next StoryUS producer prices flat in July, restraining inflation Previous StoryCharges against Rep. Chris Collins highlight lack of trading limits for Congress