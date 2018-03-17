DETROIT (AP) — Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. The agency also is looking into whether the same problem could happen in vehicles made by other companies.
The agency says the probe covers 2011 Hyundai Sonatas and 2012 and 2013 Kia Fortes. The agency has reports of six front-end crashes with significant damage. Six other people were injured.
The problem has been traced to electrical circuit shorts in air bag control computers made by parts supplier ZF-TRW. NHTSA will investigate whether other automakers used the same computer.
Most Read Business Stories
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Microsoft says it fired about 20 people last year for sexual harassment
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- Boeing’s MAX 7 heads into blue skies above Renton on first flight VIEW