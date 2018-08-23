WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new U.S. homes slumped 1.7 percent in July, the second straight monthly decline as the broader housing market appears to have lost some of its momentum despite an otherwise solid economy.
The Commerce Department says newly built homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month, down from 638,000 in June and 654,000 in May. Despite the slowdown, new-home sales have risen 7.2 percent year-to-date.
Steady hiring gains and signs of stronger economic growth have boosted demand for housing. But higher mortgage rates and a tight inventory of homes on the market has made affordability a challenge for many would-be buyers.
The average sales price has risen 5.8 percent from a year ago to $394,300.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Stocks hit a 3,453-day bull-market milestone, but not everyone is celebrating
- Verizon says it shouldn't have throttled California firefighters during wildfire emergency
- Ste. Michelle CEO Ted Baseler retiring after 34 years with Woodinville winery | The Grapevine
- Behind the fight over Google's China project, a battle for the company's soul | Jon Talton