Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased this week to their highest level since January 2014, worsening affordability for would-be buyers at a moment when home sales have started to slump.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.46 4.43 4.21 15-year fixed 3.94 3.90 3.42 5-year adjustable 3.63 3.62 3.23