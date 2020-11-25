WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72%. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68%.

The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%. It was 3.15% a year ago.

Interest rates have fallen this year as the virus batters the economy and the Federal Reserve pours money into the financial system to support a recovery.

Low rates have encouraged Americans to buy homes or refinance existing mortgages.