WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose modestly this week, but they remain slightly lower than they were a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.41 percent from at 4.35 percent during the prior week. The average was 4.46 percent a year ago, but rates climbed for much of 2018 and peaked at nearly 5 percent in early November.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.83 percent from 3.77 percent during the prior week
Mortgage rates often move in sync with the interest paid on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Rising rates in 2018 suppressed home sales, but the lower levels in recent months point to the possibility of sales gains this year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Market turnaround? King County home prices take biggest one-month jump ever
- Crew recording on doomed Amazon jet reflects 'loss of control'
- How Jeff Bezos went to Hollywood and lost control
- After years of promise, battery cars about to go mainstream VIEW
- At $12.5 million this Bugatti is the most expensive new car ever