WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported aluminum and steel are disrupting business for hundreds of American companies that buy those metals, and many are pressing for relief.
Nearly 2,200 companies are asking the Commerce Department to exempt them from the 25 percent steel tariff, and more than 200 other companies are asking to be spared the 10 percent aluminum tariff.
Other companies are weighing their options. Jody Fledderman, CEO of Batesville Tool & Die in Indiana, says American steelmakers have already raised their prices since Trump’s tariffs were announced last month. Fledderman says he may have to shift production to a plant in Mexico, where he can buy cheaper steel.
A group of small- and medium-size manufacturers are gathering in Washington to announce a coalition to fight the steel tariff.
Most Read Business Stories
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- FAA imposes restrictions on Boeing 787s powered by some Rolls engines