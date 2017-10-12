WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates rose for a second straight week as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 3.91 percent, from 3.85 percent a week ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 15-year home loan, frequently used by homeowners who refinanced their mortgages, also jumped, rising to 3.21 percent, from 3.15 percent.

Mortgage rates have picked up a bit in the past month. The average 30-year rate fell to 3.78 percent in early September, its lowest level this year.

Rates on home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which have increased in recent weeks. Federal Reserve policymakers indicated in a meeting last month that they are likely to raise short-term rates for the third time this year in December, a move that can also lift longer-term rates.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged from last week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also remained at 0.5 point.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans slipped to 3.16 percent from 3.18 percent last week. The fee was unchanged at 0.4 point.