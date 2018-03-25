CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.
Most Read Business Stories
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- United gives $10,000 travel voucher to 'bumped' passenger
- Seattle taxes may reach a tipping point | Jon Talton
- Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off
- Whole Foods reportedly laying off regional marketing staff, store graphic artists
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.
The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.