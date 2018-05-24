MARRERO, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says a food distribution center in suburban New Orleans plans to triple its size and add 45 jobs to its current 140-person payroll.

Edwards announced US Foods’ investment in its F. Christiana distribution facility in Marrero in a news release Thursday.

Construction will begin later this year. Hiring will begin soon after the expansion is finished in about two years. The average annual pay will be $46,000.

Edwards’ office says Louisiana is giving the Rosemont, Illinois-based company a $1.5 million performance-based grant to offset facility improvements and construction upgrades. It will also get a performance-based, $561,000 forgivable loan for infrastructure upgrades.

The facility distributes more than 2,000 food and food-related items to restaurants, hotels and convenience stores in Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern Alabama.