PARIS (AP) — Top European officials are holding last-ditch talks with the U.S. commerce and trade chiefs just two days before the Trump administration decides whether to hit Europe with new tariffs.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are attending meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.
A final decision on U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened steel and aluminum tariffs is expected by Friday. The administration is also investigating possible limits on foreign cars in the name of U.S. national security.
The European Union is seeking exemptions on the steel tariffs, and has threatened retaliatory moves.
Ross and Lighthizer will meet in Paris with EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. Ross will also meet the German and French economy ministers.