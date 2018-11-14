PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been lobbying in Prague for the U.S. civil nuclear industry as the most suitable to develop the Czech nuclear program.
The Czech Republic relies on nuclear energy and the current six reactors produce a third of the country’s electricity.
The country is planning to build new reactors and possibly extend the life of some of the existing ones.
Perry said Wednesday: “I can assure you that the U.S. industry is the safest, most reliable for the job.”
Although the Czech government has yet to announce a detailed plan, six major industry players from around the globe, including U.S. Westinghouse and Russia’s Rosatom are interested in getting a lucrative deal.
Perry warned against cooperation with Russia, saying it has used energy “as a political weapon.”