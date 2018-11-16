NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. State Department official says Washington sees “great promise” in developing energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean as ExxonMobil began exploratory drilling off Cyprus’ southwestern coast.
Francis Fannon, the Assistant Secretary of State responsible for energy matters, says Washington sees existing and potential gas deposits in the east Mediterranean as a catalyst for regional cooperation and economic development.
He said the U.S. will continue advancing energy development in the region as a priority and repeated support for Cyprus’ own hydrocarbons search.
Turkey strongly objects to exploratory drilling off Cyprus because it claims it infringes its own rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the ethnically split island nation’s natural resources.
Most Read Business Stories
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- PG&E linked to fatal wildfires; its stock nose-dives
- Credit-card mistake slams Nordstrom's third-quarter profit
- Watchdog says HQ2 incentives might be more than double Amazon's estimate as lawmakers try to block them
Fannon was in Cyprus Friday as part of a three-nation visit that includes Israel and Egypt.