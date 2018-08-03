BusinessNation & World US employers added a modest 157,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 3.9 percent Originally published August 3, 2018 at 5:30 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a modest 157,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 3.9 percent. The Associated Press Next StoryUS trade deficit widens to $46.3 billion in June, first increase in four months Previous StoryUK central bank: no-deal Brexit risk ‘uncomfortably high’