BusinessNation & World US employers added 103,000 jobs in March, fewest in 6 months; unemployment rate steady at 4.1 pct. Originally published April 6, 2018 at 5:30 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added 103,000 jobs in March, fewest in 6 months; unemployment rate steady at 4.1 pct.