BusinessNation & World Politics US designates head of Iran’s central bank as a terrorist, accuses him of funneling millions to Hezbollah Originally published May 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US designates head of Iran’s central bank as a terrorist, accuses him of funneling millions to Hezbollah. The Associated Press Next StoryWTO ruling opens way for U.S. tariffs over Airbus subsidies Previous StoryKellogg Company Says it is Closing Operations in Venezuela