WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in September, the largest increase in eight months. The result reflects another big jump in energy prices in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which shut Gulf Coast refineries and caused gasoline prices to spike around the country.
The Labor Department says the September increase in the closely watched consumer price index was the biggest one-month gain since a 0.6 percent rise last January.
Energy prices shot up 6.1 percent, led by a 13.1 percent surge in gasoline. Analysts believe the impact of the hurricane will be temporary.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose a tiny 0.1 percent in September.
