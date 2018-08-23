NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are saying that U.S. banks set a record by making more than $60 billion in profits in the second quarter, up more than 25 percent from a year earlier.
Banks have been able to charge more interest on loans in recent months, and received a substantial boost from the tax law enacted last year that lowered corporate income tax rates.
There are more than 5,500 insured banks in the U.S. but the lion’s share of the profits were earned by the nation’s largest banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Thursday.
Nine banks that have more than $250 billion in assets earned roughly half of all profits, while banks with assets between $10 billion and $250 billion earned $21.7 billion in profits collectively.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Microsoft software developer will step from computer to stage in Miss America competition
- Stocks hit a 3,453-day bull-market milestone, but not everyone is celebrating
- Verizon says it shouldn't have throttled California firefighters during wildfire emergency
- Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores