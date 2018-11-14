HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $167 million contract to build 8 miles (13 kilometers) of border wall in south Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the contract Wednesday. Construction will begin in February. CBP already announced a $145 million award for another 6 miles (10 kilometers) in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Galveston, Texas-based construction firm SLSCO won both contracts.

CBP says it plans to install fence posts on the levee north of the Rio Grande, the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas, as well as lighting, patrol roads, and the clearing of vegetation.

Environmental advocates warn that construction will damage sensitive areas and endanger wildlife.

President Donald Trump has made the border wall a priority, promising during his campaign that Mexico would pay for it.