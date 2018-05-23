Planes will be packed as Americans head out on summer vacations this year.
Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most major U.S. carriers, forecast Wednesday that 246.1 million passengers — about 2.7 million a day — will fly on a U.S. airline between June 1 and Aug. 31.
That would be a 3.7 percent increase from last year’s record.
The group’s chief economist, John Heimlich, credits a strong economy, rising household net worth, and low fares. The CEOs of American Airlines and United Airlines have warned, however, that rising fuel prices are likely to lead to higher fares.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air slows growth plans, reroutes some planes to balance spending and competitive pressures
- ACLU asks Amazon to stop selling facial-recognition tools to governments WATCH
- Madrona Venture raises another $300 million fund to invest in Northwest startups
- Shortage of truckers starting to cause prices to rise
- Zunum Aero’s hybrid-electric aircraft gets a launch customer
Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the peak travel season. Last summer the airline group predicted a 4 percent increase, which turned out to be too low.