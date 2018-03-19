MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A prosecutor in Uruguay is asking for formal charges against a former vice president of the South American country.
Lawmakers accepted Raul Sendic’s resignation last year amid corruption accusations involving his tenure as head of state oil company ANCAP. It was the first time a vice president had stepped down in Uruguay.
Prosecutor Luis Pacheco on Monday also requested charges against eight other senior officials at ANCAP and its subsidiaries. A judge must now decide if Sendic goes to trial.
The corruption allegations surfaced after a weekly publication reported that between 2010 and 2013, Sendic used corporate credit cards to make purchases at jewelry, electronics, furniture and other stores apparently unrelated to his official business.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting | Jon Talton
- Interest on home equity loans is still deductible, but with a big caveat
- These companies will pay you to shut off your phone
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
He’s also accused of abuse of office over some contracts.
Sendic has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.