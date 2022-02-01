NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., up $28.48 to $230.69.

The package delivery service beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AT&T Inc., down $1.08 to $24.42.

The telecommunications company is divesting its interest in WarnerMedia as part of its deal with Discover, and will cut its dividend.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $2.72 to $129.94.

The maker of “The Sims” and other video games named Chris Suh to replace Blake Jorgensen as chief financial officer.

Woodward Inc., down 81 cents to $109.46.

The maker of equipment for the defense and aerospace markets reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Gannett Co., up 44 cents to $5.30.

The owner of USA Today and other newspapers announced a $100 million stock buyback program.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 80 cents to $16.86.

The movie theater chain gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Catalent Inc., up $2.64 to $106.57.

The maker of drug delivery technologies reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 95 cents to $5.21.

The postage equipment and software company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.