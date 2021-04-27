NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., up $18.32 to $194.13.

Solid delivery volume helped the package delivery service beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.81 to $82.81.

The aerospace and defense company’s first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $5.01 to $182.21.

The pharmaceutical company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., up $5.01 to $132.21.

The global professional services firm beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $12.98 to $97.82.

The footwear company gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly strong first-quarter financial results.

TransUnion, up $4.42 to $104.99.

The credit reporting company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

General Electric Co., down 8 cents to $13.49.

The industrial conglomerate’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Synchrony Financial, down 74 cents to $40.73.

The consumer credit company’s revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.