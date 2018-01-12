SALEM, Mass. (AP) — An unlicensed home improvement contractor whose false promises left an elderly Massachusetts woman’s home in ruins and others temporarily homeless is heading to prison.

The Salem News reports that 49-year-old Jaime Ford was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday and ordered to pay $214,500 in restitution.

Ford previously pleaded guilty to 42 charges including larceny, forgery, insurance fraud and being a common and notorious thief.

Prosecutors say Ford convinced a Beverly octogenarian he could build an addition on her home. Instead, he left behind a shell and debris containing asbestos.

Prosecutors say Ford used money from his customers on new cars, luxury homes and gambling trips.

Ford’s attorney had asked the judge for a sentence of probation, saying “there are two sides to every story.”

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com