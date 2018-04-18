DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Groundbreaking is scheduled on a $90 million Engineering Lab Building at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

A ceremony is planned for Friday afternoon on the school’s suburban Detroit campus.

The building is scheduled to open during the summer of 2020. It will feature flexible learning spaces, advanced teaching and research laboratories, and student collaboration and project spaces.

The school says the project is being funded by a $30 million capital outlay from the state, bond financing, and corporate, individual and university support. It is expected to position the University of Michigan-Dearborn as a key source of talent and applied research to industry in the region.