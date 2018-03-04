LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming’s is offering a new course through its Summer High School Institute about energy production in the state.

The course will be offered during the summer session June 10-30.

Since 1985, Wyoming’s rising junior students have had the opportunity to have their first taste of college life while attending the summer program.

The institute offers courses in the science fields, as well as the humanities, and UW will host 97 scholars for the summer program.

The new course will introduce the history of Wyoming oil and natural gas, where it started and where it is going. Topics of oil and gas generation, exploration, drilling, production and processing will be introduced and will feature hands-on activities such as measuring reservoir rock properties.