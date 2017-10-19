Share story

By
The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — University of Akron officials say the estate of a Quaker Oats Company heiress has pledged $20 million to the school with most of the money paying for scholarships.

University President Matthew Wilson announced the school’s largest-ever donation Thursday.

The gift is from Jean Hower Taber, a great-granddaughter of a Quaker Oats’ founder. She died in July at age 94. Two-thirds of the money will support scholarships for honors students and audiology students.

Taber gave the university nearly $8 million during her life. While she didn’t attend the University of Akron, she received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2004.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Wilson says Taber’s gift will make “many dreams of a college education” possible.

The first Hower Scholarships are expected to be granted in the fall of 2019.

The Associated Press