ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The National Nuclear Security Administration said Friday the winning bidder is Triad National Security LLC, made up of Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University and the University of California.
The University of California has played a role in management since the lab’s inception. The once-secret northern New Mexico lab was the birthplace of the atomic bomb.
Following serious concerns about management more than a decade ago, the university formed a consortium with Bechtel and other private companies to become Los Alamos National Security LLC.
Problems persisted and federal officials announced in 2015 the contract wouldn’t be renewed, prompting the bidding process.