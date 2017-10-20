CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Chicago and the University of Illinois have announced a partnership that will bring faculty, researchers and students together to work on innovation.

The partnership will be part of the Illinois Innovation Network — a group of high-tech research and academic institutions, startups and innovation-driven enterprises. The network seeks to develop and commercialize groundbreaking technology in cancer research, the production of clean water and other fields.

Students and faculty from Illinois’ Champaign campus will work with University of Chicago students at the school’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on the city’s South Side.

Polsky Center head John Flavin says ground will be broken on the complex in the first half of 2018, and will be fully functional by 2020.