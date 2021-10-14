NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $16.81 to $420.36.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 29 cents to $31.99.

The oil and gas company is selling two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.93 to $45.07.

The bank’s third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Commercial Metals Co., down $1.52 to $30.97.

The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Boeing Co., down $4.34 to $217.44.

The airplane maker is reportedly dealing with a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner.

Everest RE Group Ltd., up $11.68 to $277.87.

Investors were encouraged by the reinsurance company’s update on third-quarter catastrophe losses.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $3.51 to $50.77.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.03 to $79.17.

The energy company gained ground as oil prices rose.