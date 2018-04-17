NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $8.23 to $238.55
The health insurer raised its annual profit forecast after a strong first quarter.
Tesla Inc., down $3.52 to $287.69
Most Read Business Stories
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- Wait, Sprint and T-Mobile haven’t merged yet? | Commentary
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- Seattle will be too expensive for you when you retire, longtimer is told | Money Makeover
According to reports, the electric car maker again stopped production of its lower cost Model 3 sedan.
Netflix Inc., up $28.28 to $336.06
The streaming video service said it gained more than 7 million subscribers in the first quarter.
Northern Trust Corp., up $1.56 to $106.45
The wealth management firm surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in the first quarter.
Celanese Corp., up $3.96 to $110.38
The chemical company raised its annual forecasts after it beat analyst estimates in the first quarter.
Comerica Inc., down $3.37 to $92.74
The bank had a strong first quarter profit but other results were disappointing to Wall Street.
Johnson & Johnson, down $1.22 to $130.54
The health care products company reported higher spending and one-time costs.
Alphabet Inc., up $33.26 to $1,079.36
Technology companies made some of the biggest gains on the market Tuesday.