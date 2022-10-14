UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care.

The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations.

The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home-based care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve paying a provider more based on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service.

UnitedHealth’s insurance segment covers more than 50 million people, mostly in the United States, and still brings in most of its revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.

UnitedHealth’s bottom line soar nearly 29% to $5.26 billion in the third quarter. Total revenue grew about 12% to $80.89 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items were $5.79 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. started climbing early Friday morning.