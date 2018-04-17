MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group is reporting first-quarter earnings of $2.84 billion, a jump of more than 30 percent from last year, with broad growth for the nation’s largest health insurer.
Per-share net income reported Tuesday was $2.87, or $3.04 when adjusted for amortization costs, which is 12 cents better than expect on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $55.19 billion also beat expectations easily.
UnitedHealth, based in The Minnetonka, Minnesota, expects full-year earnings between $12.40 and $12.65 per share.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose almost 3 percent before the opening bell.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH