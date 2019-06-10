FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s reputation has taken another major blow with the announcement that United Technologies Corp. will be moving its headquarters to Massachusetts as part of its planned merger with Raytheon.

United Technologies will join other corporations that have pulled operations out of Connecticut in the last few years. General Electric moved its headquarters from Fairfield to Boston, and MassMutual closed a major office in Enfield while expanding operations in Massachusetts.

Quinnipiac University business professor David Cadden says the departures are giving Connecticut a reputation for being hostile toward businesses, whether that is true or not.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says nearly all of United Technologies’ 19,000 employees in Connecticut will remain in the state, while about 100 top executives and other workers will move to the new headquarters near Boston.