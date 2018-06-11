A United Airlines flight over the Atlantic has turned back and landed in Ireland because of what the airline called a “potential security concern.”
A United spokeswoman said Monday that passengers and baggage would undergo more security screening before the flight resumes.
The spokeswoman is declining to give additional details about the security issue.
According to tracking services, Flight 971 was flying from Rome to Chicago and had just passed Ireland when it turned back and landed at Shannon Airport.
