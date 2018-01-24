NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

United Continental Holdings Inc., down $8.92 to $69.05

The airline said it plans to add passenger capacity at a faster pace over the next three years.

General Electric Co., down 45 cents to $16.44

The industrial conglomerate said federal regulators are investigating a $15 billion charge it took to cover miscalculations by its insurance business.

comScore Inc., up 5 cents to $23.70

Bloomberg News reported that the market-research company is considering selling itself, among other options.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $42.52 to $271.97

The seller of maintenance equipment and other supplies gave a stronger-than-expected annual profit forecast.

Abbott Laboratories, up $2.49 to $61.72

The drug, infant formula and medical device company had a better fourth-quarter than analysts expected.

Mattel Inc., down 49 cents to $17.27

Toy retailer Toys R Us said it plans to close 20 percent of its U.S. stores over the next few months.

Freeport-McMoRan Corp., up 5 cent to $19.60

Gold and silver prices jumped as the dollar weakened, which helped mining companies.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $10.19 to $109.70

The chipmaker gave up some of its recent gains after its first-quarter revenue forecast disappointed analysts.