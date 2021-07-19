United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Everett’s Paine Field airport beginning in early October, the airline confirmed Monday.

In a statement, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.”

The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement. Travel website The Points Guy first reported the news Sunday.

United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco

John Gallagher, a spokesperson for Propeller Airports, which designed, built and operates the two-year-old terminal north of Seattle, said in a statement the move was not a surprise because “carriers are making post-pandemic adjustments to their schedules and markets.”

“Paine Field continues to enjoy strong passenger demand, our flights are departing full, and our hometown carrier Alaska Airlines remains committed,” Gallagher said in the statement. He added that the airport was “excited” about Alaska’s new routes to Boise and Tucson, which are expected to start later this year.

“We’ve had conversations with other carriers interested in starting service and remain confident that we will be back at full steam later this year,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larson, D-Everett, the chair of the House Aviation Subcommittee, said he was disappointed to hear the news.

“Paine Field’s commercial air service is a vital part of the regional economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs here in Northwest Washington,” Larsen said in a statement. “As the nation works to emerge from the pandemic, I will continue to push for robust federal investment in long-term economic development to support local jobs, boost recovery and ensure Northwest Washington remains the aerospace capital of the world.”

The Paine Field commercial terminal opened in March 2019 and was handling 48 daily arrivals and departures before the pandemic paralyzed air travel. It was a huge hit in its first year, becoming a frequently used favorite of travelers around Snohomish County and Seattle’s North End, who were relieved to no longer have to fight traffic down to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

In May 2021, however, the terminal reported passenger traffic was still down more than two-thirds compared to its successful first year.

Propeller CEO Brett Smith told The Seattle Times in May that the terminal went from 3,000 passengers a day to 80 during the depth of the pandemic and was “losing a massive amount of money.”

United, like other airlines, has struggled during the last year and a half, with travel rates down and COVID-19 restrictions in place. In March, the airline announced it was closing down a Seattle base for flight attendants, partly because of the operation’s higher-than-expected costs.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.