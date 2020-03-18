NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Boeing Co., down $22.25 to $101.89.
The troubled jet maker has fully drawn about $13.8 billion of existing credit as it faces a sharp drop in demand.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $9.29 to $21.38.
The airline cancelled 60% of flights worldwide for April as the virus pandemic guts demand for travel.
FedEx Corp., up $4.72 to $99.68.
The package delivery company reported good sales and solid earnings in its fiscal third quarter.
Choice Hotels International Inc., down $11.14 to $54.38.
The hotel operator abandoned its 2020 targets as the virus pandemic severely curtails travel and bookings.
KeyCorp, down $2.08 to $8.16.
The bank suspended stock buyback plans as the industry prepares for a rise in credit demand from companies and individuals.
Target Corp., down 81 cents to $102.82.
The retailer is cutting store hours so it has more time to clean and restock shelves because of a surge in shoppers.
Chevron Corp., down $15.64 to $55.05.
Oil and gas companies stumbled as the price of crude oil plunged again.
Citrix Systems Inc., up $3.04 to $130.50.
Demand for remote-working technology lifted Citrix’s shares.