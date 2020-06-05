NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $8.19 to $317.08

The chipmaker reported solid fiscal second quarter profits and beat Wall Street’s revenue forecasts.

Slack Technologies Inc., down $5.38 to $32.56

The work messaging service pulled its billings forecast for its fiscal year because of uncertainty over the virus pandemic’s impact.

The Gap Inc., up 17 cents to $12.31

The clothing and apparel retailer had a surprisingly big loss during its latest quarter as the virus pandemic shuttered stores.

The Cooper Companies Inc., up $4.68 to $318.54

The surgical and contact lens products maker reported disappointing profit and revenue.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.31 to $42.41

The airline’s latest schedule plan for July shows a slow, but steady improvement over June’s dismal figures.

PagerDuty Inc., down 65 cents to $26.27

The software developer gave investors a weak earnings forecast for its second fiscal quarter.

Halliburton Co., up $1.33 to $14.52

The oilfield services company and others in the energy industry benefited from a jump in oil prices.

Tiffany & Co., up $7.46 to $121.99

Luxury goods company LVMH is backing away from plans to renegotiate its purchase of the jewelry chain, according to media reports.