NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), down $25.11 to $583.52.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), down $12.18 to $183.83.

The trucking and logistics company reported weak third-quarter financial results.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), down $3.07 to $37.05.

The airline said fuel costs and conflict in Israel will hurt its fourth-quarter earnings.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), up $3.07 to $95.21.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), down $1.55 to $57.05.

The recreational vehicle maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), up $3.25 to $149.51.

The maker of Tide laundry detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Lennar Corp. (LEN), down $2.20 to $107.43.

Homebuilders slipped after a U.S. government report showed that home construction was weaker than economists expected in September.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), up $4.08 to $21.27.

The aircraft parts maker announced an enhanced production collaboration with Boeing.