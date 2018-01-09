BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — United Airlines is adding direct flights between Bismarck and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The two daily flights on 50-seat jets will begin June 7. They’ll complement United’s existing service between Bismarck and Denver.
United’s expanded offering in Bismarck is part of a larger service expansion announced by the airline.
American Airlines has offered flights between Bismarck and O’Hare since October 2014.
