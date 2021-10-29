Two unions representing workers at the Port of Seattle have sued the Port over its mandate requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 117 and 763 in King County Superior Court, with a motion for a preliminary injunction.

The unions argue that the executive director of the Port of Seattle, who enacted the mandate, does not have the authority to do so, and that such decisions are to be bargained.

“We respect and value Port staff for their professionalism and commitment to protecting the public,” the Port said in a statement to The Seattle Times. “The spread of the virus affects our ability to maintain safe operations, our ability to provide essential services to our region, and the well-being of our families. Getting vaccinated is the most important action Port employees can take to prevent illness or reduce the severity of illness.”

In September, state troopers, ferry workers, and corrections officers filed a temporary injunction to halt Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for all state workers, which required full vaccination by Oct. 18. Last week, a Thurston County Superior Court judge denied the motion. That lawsuit has no connection to the new case against Port of Seattle.